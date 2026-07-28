Cotton Slips into Tuesday’s Close

Cotton futures closed with losses of 3 to 45 points across the board on Tuesday, slipping from the midday gains. Crude oil was down another $3.48 per barrel, with the US dollar index down 0.109.

Weekly Crop Progress data showed 81% of the US cotton crop squared as of Sunday, now steady with normal. The crop was also 45% setting bolls, matching the 5-year average pace. Condition ratings were pegged at 46% good/excellent, up 1 percentage point on the week. The Brugler500 index was up 4 points to 336. Ratings in TX were up 10 points, with GA steady. Just LA, OK, TN, and VA were reported with deteriorating conditions.

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The Cotlook A Index was down 125 points Monday at 89.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 3,536 bales on July 27, with the certified stocks level at 90,699 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed by 155 points last week to 63.82 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.

Oct 26 Cotton closed at 79.21, down 13 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 80.53, down 35 points,

Mar 27 Cotton closed at 82.11, down 36 points

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