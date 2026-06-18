Cotton Slipping Back on Thursday AM Trade

Cotton price action is down 5 to 82 points so far on the Thursday AM session, led by the front months. Futures closed with Wednesday gains of 115 to 204 points in most contracts. Crude oil was down 17 cents at $75.88. The US dollar index was up $0.981 at $100.26. The Fed left rates unchanged on Wednesday following their two day meeting. The market will round out the week today, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.

The Seam reported just 396 bales sold on June 16 at an average price of 67 cents. The Cotlook A Index was up 45 points on 6/15 at 85.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday with the certified stocks level at 192,699 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 194 points last week at 61.26 cents/lb.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 76.9, up 189 points, currently down 82 points

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 79.79, up 204 points, currently down 4 points

Mar 27 Cotton closed at 81.09, up 203 points, currently down 5 points

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