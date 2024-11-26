Cotton Slipping Back Lower on Turnaround Tuesday

Cotton futures are posting a Turnaround Tuesday weakness, with losses of 7 to 21 points. The outside markets are pressure factors today, as the US dollar index is up 285 points and crude oil futures are down $0.55/barrel.

The last NASS Crop Progress report of the year showed the US cotton harvest at 84% complete, above the 80% average pace via the 5-year average.

The Seam reported 10,173 bales of online sales on November 25 at an average price of 69.11 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Monday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 15 points on 11/25 at 81.10 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was lowered by 229 points last Thursday afternoon to 55.91 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 71.51, down 21 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 72.63, down 9 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 73.61, down 7 points

