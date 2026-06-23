Cotton Slipping Back Lower on Monday

Cotton futures are trading with losses of 130 points in July on Monday, with other contracts down 20 to 25 points. Crude oil is down another $2.94/bbl to $76.62. The US dollar index is up another $0.157 at $100.775.

The Seam reported 3 bales sold on 6/19 at an average price of 65 cents. The Cotlook A Index was steady on Friday at 88.60 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,575 bales on June 19 with the certified stocks level at 189,447 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 111 points last week at 62.37 cents/lb.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Cotton is at 74.75, down 130 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 79.43, down 24 points,

Mar 27 Cotton is at 80.82, down 23 points

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