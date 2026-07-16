Cotton Sharply Lower on Thursday, Rejecting 80 Cent Mark

At midday on Thursday, cotton futures prices are back down 260 to 396 points from the Wednesday close. Futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts up 24 to 96 points. Crude oil is was up a modest 10 to 15 cents per barrel late morning, with the US dollar index up 25 points.

Export Sales data showed 34,360 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of July 9. That was a marketing year low. There was just 4,075 RB in new crop sales in that week, the lowest since September. Shipments were tallied at 214,893 RB, back down 10.8% from the same week last year. Vietnam has been the leading buyer YTD at over 4.2 million bales.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on Wednesday at 89.95 cents. The Forward A was down 80 at 91.80. ICE certified cotton stocks were down another 20,673 bales on July 14 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 100,612 bales. The Adjusted World Price was 62.86 cents/lb., with new numbers expected tonight.

Oct 26 Cotton is at 76.6, down 396 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 78.53, down 302 points,

Mar 27 Cotton is at 79.93, down 300 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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