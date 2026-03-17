Cotton Seeing Green on March 17th

Cotton futures are trading with 80 to 90 point gains on Tuesday’s midday. Crude oil is back up $2.17 to $95.67, with the US dollar index down $0.118 to $99.345.

The Seam showed sales on 17,379 bales on Monday, averaging 63.71 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 70 points on March 16 at 76.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 3/16, with the certified stocks level at 116,789 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up just 6 points on Thursday to 51.50 cents/lb.

Don’t Miss a Day:

May 26 Cotton is at 69, up 81 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 70.9, up 84 points,

Oct 26 Cotton is at 71.67, up 206 points

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