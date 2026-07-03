Cotton See Pressure into the Long Weekend

Cotton futures closed with contracts 20 to 72 points higher on Thursday, as December was up 74 points this week. The US dollar index is down $0.506 at $100.650. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. Sunday night will be a normal open.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 49,001 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 6/25. That was a 7-week low, but still 79.22% higher than the same week last year. Vietnam was the top buyer of 23,200 RB, with 7,400 RB sold to India. There was also 44,117 RB in new crop sales in that week, also the lowest in 7 weeks. Honduras was the top buyer of 11,300 RB, with 9,300 RB to Guatemala. Shipments were tallied at 218,753 RB, an 18-week low abut still up 18.55% from the same week in 2025. Vietnam was the top destination of 57,300 RB, with 49,800RB to Tukey.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Seam reported 334 bales sold on 7/1 at an average price of 68.63 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on July 1 at 85.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 185,034 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 194 points on Thursday at 61.94 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 72.57, down 71 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 77.12, down 72 points,

Mar 27 Cotton closed at 78.52, down 67 points

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