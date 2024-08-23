Cotton Resumes Higher Trade on Friday

Cotton price action has trade 44 to 83 points higher so far on Friday morning. Futures settled the Thursday session with contracts back down 12 to 101 points across the board. The US dollar index provided some pressure and was back up 485 points after creeping below $101 on Wednesday. Crude oil was up $1.08 per barrel.

Export Sales data showed upland cotton sales of 93,008 RB in the week ending on August 15, down 16.17% from last week. Actual shipments were 168,837 RB in that week.

The Seam reported online cash cotton sales on 2,679 bales at 64.88 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on August 21, leaving 12,767 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 65 points on August 21 at 80.65 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) is 55.35 cents/lb for the next week through Thursday, up 11 points on the week.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 69.34, down 101 points, currently up 54 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 70.86, down 76 points, currently up 48 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 72.05, down 62 points currently up 44 points

