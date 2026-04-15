Cotton Rallying on Wednesday

Cotton was in rally mode, with contracts up 77 to 137 points at the close on Wednesday. The US dollar index was $0.033 lower at $97.875. Crude oil was up 12 cents on the day.
The Seam showed 5,245 bales sold on 4/14 at an average of 72.10 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 145 points higher on April 14 at 85.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, with the certified stocks level at 159,512 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 175 points last week at 58.74 cents/lb.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
May 26 Cotton closed at 75.11, up 77 points,
Jul 26 Cotton closed at 77.42, up 90 points,
Dec 26 Cotton closed at 78.35, up 115 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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