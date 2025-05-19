Cotton Rallying Early on Monday

Cotton price action is showing 81 to 104 point gains so far on Monday morning. Futures ended the Friday session with contracts down 50 to 70 points, as July fell 172 points last week. New crop saw less pressure, down just 100 points. Crude oil prices were up $0.79/barrel. The US dollar index was back up $0.111 to $100.840.

The weekly CFTC report showed money managers in cotton futures and options adding 8,039 contracts to their net short position as of May 13th. That that short stood at 29,088 contracts as of the Tuesday close.

The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on Wednesday at 77.25. ICE cotton stocks were up 1,053 bales on new certifications on May 15, with a certified stocks level of 34,153 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 91 points on Thursday to 53.90 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 64.89, down 54 points, currently up 104 points

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 67.58, down 69 points, currently up 91 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.67, down 51 points, currently up 81 points

