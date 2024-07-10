Cotton Pushing Higher So Far on Wednesday

Cotton futures are trading with 50 to 103 point gains as trade continues through Wednesday. The outside factors are helping, with crude oil (an analog for synthetic fibers) up 85 cents and the US dollar index down 102 points.

The Seam saw online cash sales of 694 bales on July 9 at an average of 70.75 cents/lb. ICE certified cotton stocks were UNCH on July 9 at 53,790 bales. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on July 9 at 81.50 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was cut by 43 points last week to 57.80 cents/lb last week and is effective through this Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 71.2, up 65 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 72.93, up 52 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 74.38, up 55 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

