Cotton Push Higher into Wednesday’s Close

Cotton futures posted 15 to 56 point gains on the Wednesday session. The US dollar index was $0.253 higher at $99.495. Crude oil was down $1.06 on the day and nearly $5.00 off the lows.

The Seam showed 2,087 bales sold on Tuesday at an average of 68.17 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 10 points on 3/24 at 77.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 975 on March 24, with the certified stocks level at 114,665 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 2.72 cents to 54.22 cents/lb last Thursday.

Don’t Miss a Day:

May 26 Cotton closed at 68.18, up 56 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 70.33, up 56 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 72.63, up 35 points

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