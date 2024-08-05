Cotton Pressured Lower on Monday Morning

Cotton futures are showing 55 to 105 point losses across most contracts at midday, at the market deals some outside equity pressure. The US dollar index is down 438 points, which would typically provide support, though crude oil is down 65 points.

Data from the CFTC indicated spec funds paving their way to a record net short in cotton futures and options as of July 30, an increase of 2,858 contracts on the week. Their record net short stood at 47,411 contracts by that date.

ICE cotton stocks were down 352 bales on decertification on August 2, leaving 18,991 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 100 points on August 1 at 79.35 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was cut by 108 points last Thursday afternoon to 53.94 cents/lb, and is in effect through this Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 67.38, down 87 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 69.01, down 86 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 70.29, down 85 points

