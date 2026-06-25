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Cotton Posting Thursday Midday Gains

June 25, 2026 — 03:44 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are trading with most contracts 50 to 85 points higher, as nearby July is down 187 points. Crude oil is down another $1.09 /bbl to $71.43. The US dollar index is back down $0.226 higher at $101.165. 

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed 83,864 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 6/18. That was a 6-week low, but still slightly higher than the same week last year. There was also 67,089 RB in new crop sales in that week, the lowest in 6 weeks. Shipments were tallied at 300,155 RB, a 4-week high and up 46.64% from the same week in 2025.

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The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on June 24 at 87.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 189,447 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 111 points last week at 62.37 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 72.09, down 187 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 77.11, up 85 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 78.34, up 67 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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