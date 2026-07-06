Cotton Posting Monday Gains

Cotton futures are trading with 100 to 112 point gains across most contracts, with the exception to the nearby July contract. Crude oil is down 57 cents, with the US dollar index up $0.104 at $100.725.
The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on July 3 at 85.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Thursday with the certified stocks level at 185,034 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 194 points on Thursday at 61.94 cents/lb.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Jul 26 Cotton is at 72.57, down 71 points,
Dec 26 Cotton is at 78.2, up 108 points,
Mar 27 Cotton is at 79.64, up 112 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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