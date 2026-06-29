Stocks

Cotton Posting Monday AM Gains

June 29, 2026 — 02:12 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton price action is up 75 to 87 points so far on Monday morning. Futures were down 9 to 174 points on Friday. July was down 577 points last week as December was 329 points lower. Crude oil was back down $1.40/bbl to $70.52. The US dollar index was back down $0.043 at $101.150. 

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows very little precip expected in TX over the next week, with the Gulf stretching to GA looking at limited totals. 

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The annual June acreage report will be released on Tuesday, with traders surveyed by Bloomberg looking for 9.6 million cotton acres planted this spring. 

Managed money was increasing their net long in cotton futures and options by 3,309 contracts in the week of 6/23, taking it to 38,445 contracts.

The Seam reported sales of 569 bales at 68.44 cents/lb on Thursday. The Cotlook A Index was down 250 points on June 25 at 85.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 2,197 bales on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 187,250 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up 151 points on Thursday afternoon at 63.88 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 71.66, down 174 points, currently unch

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 76.38, down 59 points, currently up 76 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 77.74, down 55 points, currently up 77 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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