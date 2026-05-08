Stocks

Cotton Posting Midday Friday Gains

May 08, 2026 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are trading with 140 to 155 points in the green on Friday. The US dollar index is $0.139 lower at $97.805. Crude oil is up $1.03 at 95.84 at midday.

USDA’s Export Sales report now has cotton sale commitments at 10.82 million RB, which is 1% below the same period last year. That is 96% of the USDA estimate for full year cotton exports and behind the 103% average. Actual shipments are 7.72 million RB, or 69% of the USDA number and near the 70% average.  

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The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on Thursday at 93.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up unchanged on May 8, with the certified stocks level at 182,132 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 393 points on Thursday afternoon at 69.59 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 84.45, up 145 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 85.24, up 155 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 85.93, up 152 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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