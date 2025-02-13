Cotton Hangs onto Gains at Wednesday’s Close

Cotton price action at the midweek session held the gains on from throughout the session, as contracts closed with 2 to 12 point higher trade. The outside markets were pressure factors on the midweek session, as crude oil futures were down $2.10/barrel, with the US dollar index $0.057 higher on the day.

ICE cotton stocks were left at 218 bales of certified stocks on February 11. The Seam reported 20,131 bales of online sales on 2/11 at an average price of 62.17 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 100 points on Tuesday at 78.05 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was reported at 53.18cents/lb last Thursday and will be updated again on tomorrow afternoon.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 67.47, up 7 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 68.57, up 12 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 69.49, up 2 points

