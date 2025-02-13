Cotton Hangs onto Gains at Wednesday’s Close

Cotton price action at the midweek session held the gains on from throughout the session, as contracts closed with 2 to 12 point higher trade. The outside markets were pressure factors on the midweek session, as crude oil futures were down $2.10/barrel, with the US dollar index $0.057 higher on the day.
ICE cotton stocks were left at 218 bales of certified stocks on February 11. The Seam reported 20,131 bales of online sales on 2/11 at an average price of 62.17 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 100 points on Tuesday at 78.05 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was reported at 53.18cents/lb last Thursday and will be updated again on tomorrow afternoon.
Mar 25 Cotton closed at 67.47, up 7 points,
May 25 Cotton closed at 68.57, up 12 points,
Jul 25 Cotton closed at 69.49, up 2 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Big Futures Traders Are Shorting the Cotton Market. Is a Major Move Coming?
- Is Cotton Cheap at Below 70 Cents per Pound?
- The Baltic Dry Freight Index Is Near a 2-Year Low. Why It’s a Bearish Omen for Commodities.
- High Volatility Could Soon Hit Ag Futures Markets. Here’s 2 Ways to Play It.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.