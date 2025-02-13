News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Hangs onto Gains at Wednesday’s Close

February 13, 2025 — 04:22 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton price action at the midweek session held the gains on from throughout the session, as contracts closed with 2 to 12 point higher trade. The outside markets were pressure factors on the midweek session, as crude oil futures were down $2.10/barrel, with the US dollar index $0.057 higher on the day.

ICE cotton stocks were left at 218 bales of certified stocks on February 11. The Seam reported 20,131 bales of online sales on 2/11 at an average price of 62.17 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 100 points on Tuesday at 78.05 cents/lb.  The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was reported at 53.18cents/lb last Thursday and will be updated again on tomorrow afternoon.

Mar 25 Cotton  closed at 67.47, up 7 points,

May 25 Cotton  closed at 68.57, up 12 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 69.49, up 2 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.