Cotton Falls on Wednesday

Cotton futures were falling on Wednesday with contracts down 70 to 106 points at the final bell. Crude oil prices were down 66 cents/barrel, with the US dollar index back down $0.404 to $98.755.

The next week is looking for precip across much of TX to the East Coast according to NOAA’s 7-day QPF.

Tuesday’s auction from The Seam showed 1,957 bales sold at an average price of 62.04 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up another 115 points on 6/3 at 78.60. ICE cotton stocks were steady on June 3, with a certified stocks level of 53,700 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 32 points last week at 53.84 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 64.99, down 106 points,

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 67.41, down 70 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.77, down 76 points

