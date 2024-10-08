Cotton Falling on Tuesday Morning

Cotton prices are trading with 165 to 172 point losses in the nearbys on Tuesday morning as crude oil is pulling back. Futures ended the Monday session with most contracts up 26 to 38 points. The outside markets were supportive, with the crude oil closing up $2.91/barrel, and the US dollar index slipping 15 points lower.

The weekly Crop Progress report indicated that 82% of the US cotton crop had bolls open, as harvest was 26% complete and ahead of the 22% average. Cotton condition ratings were down 2% to 29% gd/ex, with the poor/very poor ratings down 2%, which helped to raise the Brugler500 index up 2 points to 283.

ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on October 4, leaving 265 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on October 4 at 84.35 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by 25 points on Thursday to 60.81 cents/lb and is good through this week.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 73.53, up 26 points, currently down 172 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 75.62, up 34 points, currently down 171 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 76.9, up 38 points, currently down 169 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.