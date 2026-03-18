Cotton Falling Back on Wednesday AM Trade

Cotton price action is down 10 to 33 points so far on Wednesday. Futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts 48 to 70 points in the green on St Patrick’s Day. Some deferred contracts were up 5 to 18 points. Crude oil was back up $2.52 to $96.02, with the US dollar index down $0.158 to $99.310.

The Seam showed sales on 17,379 bales on Monday, averaging 63.71 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 70 points on March 16 at 76.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 3/16, with the certified stocks level at 116,789 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up just 6 points on Thursday to 51.50 cents/lb.

Don’t Miss a Day:

May 26 Cotton closed at 68.77, up 58 points, currently down 31 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 70.75, up 69 points, currently down 32 points

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 72.65, up 67 points, currently down 49 points

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