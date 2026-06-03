Cotton Facing Weakness on Wednesday

Cotton futures are trading with 45 to 73 point losses across most contracts on Wednesday. The US dollar index is up $0.296 at $99.480. Crude Oil is another $1.96 higher to $95.72

The Seam reported sales on 137 bales on Tuesday at an average of 69.80 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 55 points on 6/2 at 86.2805 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 459 on June 2 with the certified stocks level at 243,450 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points last week at 63.49 cents/lb.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Cotton is at 76.31, down 73 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 80.05, down 49 points,

Mar 27 Cotton is at 81.24, down 48 points

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