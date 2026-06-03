Stocks

Cotton Facing Weakness on Wednesday

June 03, 2026 — 09:33 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are trading with 45 to 73 point losses across most contracts on Wednesday. The US dollar index is up $0.296 at $99.480. Crude Oil is another $1.96 higher to $95.72

The Seam reported sales on 137 bales on Tuesday at an average of 69.80 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 55 points on 6/2 at 86.2805 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 459 on June 2 with the certified stocks level at 243,450 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points last week at 63.49 cents/lb.

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Jul 26 Cotton  is at 76.31, down 73 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 80.05, down 49 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 81.24, down 48 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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