Cotton Facing Early Friday Weakness

Cotton price action is down 35 to 55 points. Futures closed the Thursday session with most contracts 136 to 216 points lower on the day. The US dollar index was down $0.080 at $99.425. Crude Oil Crude oil losses of $3.11 added some pressure.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 185,268 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 5/28. That was a 7-week high. Vietnam was the buyer of 109,900 RB with 16,500 RB sold to Pakistan. There was also 77,145 RB in new crop sales in that week, a 3-week low. The largest buyer was Mexico at 24,000 RB, with 14,100 RB to Indonesia. Shipments were tallied at 268,799 RB, a 14-week low. Vietnam was the top buyer of 79,100 RB, with 48,200 RB shipped to Turkey.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Seam reported sales on 3,194 bales on 6/3 at an average of 73.38 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 70 points on June 3 at 87.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 11,571 on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 255,021 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 29 points on Thursday at 63.20 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 74.89, down 184 points, currently down 35 points

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 78.49, down 202 points, currently down 50 points

Mar 27 Cotton closed at 79.81, down 191 points, currently down 56 points

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