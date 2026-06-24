Cotton Faces Losses on the Wednesday Session

Cotton futures posted midweek losses of 187 to 247 points across the front months on Wednesday. Crude oil was down another $3.34/bbl to $69.87. The US dollar index was another $0.147 higher at $101.320.

The Seam reported 88 bales sold on June 23 at an average price of 72.15 cents. The Cotlook A Index was down 30 points on 6/23 at 88.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday with the certified stocks level at 189,447 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 111 points last week at 62.37 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 72.09, down 187 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 76.26, down 247 points,

Mar 27 Cotton closed at 77.67, down 239 points

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