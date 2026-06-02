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Cotton Extending Rebound on Tuesday Morning

June 02, 2026 — 12:08 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton prices are up 60 to 93 points so far on Tuesday morning. Futures were up 36 to 62 points in most contracts on Monday. The US dollar index was $0.288 lower at $98.140. Crude Oil as up $5.26 at the close.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed 66% of the US cotton crop planted as of 5/31, 1% below normal. The crop was also 7% squared, matching the average pace. 

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The Seam reported sales on 1,730 bales on Friday at an average of 74.18 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 60 points on 5/29 at 86.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 12,477 on May 29 with the certified stocks level at 237,993 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points on Thursday at 63.49 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 76.64, up 49 points, currently up 93 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 80.16, up 57 points, currently up 77 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 81.32, up 60 points, currently up 71 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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