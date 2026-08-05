Stocks

Cotton Comes Back to Close Mixed on Tuesday

August 05, 2026 — 01:35 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures were down 8 to 22 points in the front months with other contracts, up 2 to 40 points. Crude oil was down $5.20 per barrel, with the US dollar index down $0.031.

The Monday Crop Progress report showed condition ratings pegged at 42% good/excellent, down 4 percentage points on the week. The Brugler500 index was down 11 points to 325. A large portion of that drop came in TX (-17 points), with GA up 1 point. 

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Export data from Census showed June shipments at 1.245 million bales excluding linters, a 4 month low but a 4-year high. 

The Cotlook A Index was back up 95 points on August 3 at 90.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,235 bales on Monday via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 86,371 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 84 points last week to 64.66 cents/lb.

Oct 26 Cotton  closed at 81.13, down 22 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 82.46, down 11 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 84.05, down 8 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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