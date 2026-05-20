Stocks

Cotton Closes Mostly Lower on Wednesday

May 20, 2026 — 08:08 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures posted losses of 6 to 73 points across most 2026 and 2027 contracts, with some deferred contracts up 13 to 29 points. The US dollar index was $0.304 higher at $99.570. Crude oil losses of $5.07 is adding pressure as US and Iran negotiations are reportedly in the nearing the finish line.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 300 points on May 19 at 90.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 5/18, with the certified stocks level at 203,403 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 228 points last week at 71.87 cents/lb. 

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Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 81.6, down 73 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 82.96, down 20 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 83.77, down 13 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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