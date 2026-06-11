Stocks

Cotton Closes Mixed on Wednesday

June 11, 2026 — 02:44 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures closed the Wednesday session on a mixed note, with contracts down 16 points to 28 points higher. Crude oil was up $3.65to $91.85/barrel. The US dollar index was up $0.130 at $100.045. 

The Cotlook A Index was back up 40 points on 6/9 at 85.90 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 25,818 bales on June 9 with the certified stocks level at 231,683 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 29 points last week at 63.20 cents/lb. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 71.1, down 16 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 75.3, unch

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 76.6, up 2 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.