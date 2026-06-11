Cotton Closes Mixed on Wednesday

Cotton futures closed the Wednesday session on a mixed note, with contracts down 16 points to 28 points higher. Crude oil was up $3.65to $91.85/barrel. The US dollar index was up $0.130 at $100.045.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 40 points on 6/9 at 85.90 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 25,818 bales on June 9 with the certified stocks level at 231,683 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 29 points last week at 63.20 cents/lb.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 71.1, down 16 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 75.3, unch

Mar 27 Cotton closed at 76.6, up 2 points

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