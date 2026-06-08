Cotton Closes Firm on Monday

Cotton futures posted mixed trade of 36 points lower to 13 points higher across most contracts on Monday. The US dollar index was down $0.101 at $99.95. Crude oil was up 74 cents on the day.

Monday afternoon’s Crop Progress showed 77% of the US cotton crop planted as of Sunday, matching the average pace, with 13% squared, 2% ahead of normal. Initial condition ratings were pegged at 53% good/excellent, which was up 4 percentage points from last year. Condition ratings on the Brugler500 index were 345, 21 points higher than the initial ratings last year.

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The Seam reported sales on 1,311 bales on June 5 at an average of 74.00 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 135 points on Friday at 86.15 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 11,219 on 6/5 with the certified stocks level at 261,648 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 29 points on Thursday at 63.20 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 73.39, down 36 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 77.61, up 13 points,

Mar 27 Cotton closed at 78.87, up 7 points

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