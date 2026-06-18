Cotton Close Mostly Weaker Heading into the Long Weekend

Cotton futures posted 4 to 85 point losses in most contracts on Thursday, as July was still up 311 points this week. Crude oil was down another 17 cents/bbl to $76.64. The US dollar index was up another $0.710 at $100.800. The market and government will take Friday off in observance of Juneteenth, with a normal open on Sunday night.

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed 177,098 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 6/11. That was a 3-week low, but nearly triple the same week last year. Pakistan was the largest buyer of 76,600 RB, with 39,600 RB sold to India. There was also 188,395 RB in new crop sales in that week, back down from last week’s marketing year high. Vietnam was the top buyer of 65,600 RB, with 39,600 RB sold to Pakistan. Shipments were tallied at 250,964 RB, the lowest since mid-February, but up 6.23% from the same week in 2025. The top destination was Vietnam at 66,300 RB, with 33,100 RB headed to Pakistan.

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The Seam reported 6,099 bales sold on 6/17 at an average price of 74.41 cents. The Cotlook A Index was up 100 points on Wednesday at 86.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,677 bales on June 17 with the certified stocks level at 191,022 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 111 points on Thursday at 62.37 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 76.05, down 85 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 79.67, down 12 points,

Mar 27 Cotton closed at 81.05, down 4 points

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