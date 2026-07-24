Cotton Bulls Push Higher Heading into the Thursday Close

Cotton futures posted strength across most months on Thursday, with contracts 10 to 74 points higher, as October slipped 3 points. Crude oil was up another $5.88 per barrel, with the US dollar index up 0.311.

Export Sales data showed 51,287 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of July 16. That was back up from the previous marketing year low. China was the top buyer of 15,500 RB, with 12,300 RB sold to Vietnam. There was 16,146 RB reported for new crop business in that week. Vietnam was the buyer of 7,100 RB. Shipments were tallied at 276,313 RB, back up to a 4-week high. The lead destination was Vietnam at 96,300 RB, with 42,700 RB to Pakistan.

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The NOAA 7-day QPF shows very limited precipitation across much of TX and the southeast for the next week.

The Cotlook A Index was up 160 points Wednesday at 89.60 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on July 22, with the certified stocks level at 94,235 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed by 155 points on Thursday to 63.82 cents/lb.

Oct 26 Cotton closed at 79.84, down 3 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 81.21, up 10 points,

Mar 27 Cotton closed at 82.83, up 38 points

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