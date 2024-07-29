Cotton Bouncing to Start Monday

Cotton futures are trading with 77 to 93 point gains Monday morning. Prices were pulled lower on Friday, as contracts were down 72 to 116 points on the day. The outside markets had some effect, as crude as down $1.85/barrel on the session.

CFTC data showed managed money spec funds in cotton futures and options adding 4,357 contracts to their net short as of July 23 at 44,583 contracts.

With just under 2 reporting weeks left in the marketing year cotton export commitments of shipped and unshipped sales are 119% of the USDA forecast, 2% ahead of normal. Shipments are only 93% of the projection, compared to the 96% average. Forward bookings are 2.72 million RB, which is above last year by 9.7%, but still on the lower end of the last several.

ICE cotton stocks were left unchanged on July 24, leaving 38,026 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 70 points on July 24 at 79.05 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was cut by 140 points to 55.02 cents/lb, and is in effect through next Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 67.99, down 91 points, currently up 92 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 69.76, down 90 points, currently up 88 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 71.13, down 89 points, currently up 86 points

