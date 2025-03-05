News & Insights

Cotton Bouncing Back on Wednesday Morning

March 05, 2025 — 03:07 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton price action is showing some strength on Wednesday AM trade, up 8 to 30 points Futures closed with 210 to 227 point losses across most contracts on Tuesday. The outside markets were mixed factors. Crude oil futures were down 33 cents/barrel, with the US dollar index falling $1.159 on the day. 

In response to President Trump’s additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, China has issued a 15% tariff on imports of US cotton. For reference, there are 250,100 RB in unshipped sales to China. 

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed 1,769 bales sold, with an average price of 62.64 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 125 points on 3/3 at 76.00 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady again on Monday with the current level of certified stocks at 12,653 bales. The USDA cut back their Adjusted World Price (AWP) on Thursday afternoon by 78 points to 53.89 cents/lb. 

Mar 25 Cotton  closed at 62.04, down 210 points, currently unch

May 25 Cotton  closed at 63.24, down 227 points, currently up 30 points

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 64.52, down 210 points, currently up 29 points 

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

