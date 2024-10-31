Coterra Energy reports Q3 adjusted EPS 32c, consensus 34c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.36B, consensus $1.3B. Tom Jorden, Chairman, CEO and President of Coterra, noted, “Coterra continues to exceed its 2024 plan and has strong momentum with significant optionality heading into 2025. Our teams continue to deliver strong and improving capital efficiency through operational execution, all of which is guided by our relentless focus on economic returns. The Company’s strong positioning is underpinned by its advantaged balance sheet, operational aptitude, diversified commodity mix and its durable, high-quality inventory. We are also pleased to announce our three new LNG agreements. The U.S. has an abundant, low-cost natural gas resource that can help support energy reliability and energy affordability around the world. America’s role as a major energy exporter strengthens our nation’s standing on the global stage. As part of Coterra’s ongoing strategy, these agreements further diversify our natural gas marketing portfolio with the addition of international LNG pricing exposure to European and Asian markets.”

