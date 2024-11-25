News & Insights

CoTec Holdings to Host Investor Update

November 25, 2024 — 05:14 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EastCoal (TSE:CTH) has released an update.

CoTec Holdings is hosting an investor update to discuss its focus on ESG-driven technologies in the metal and mineral extraction industry. The company aims to revolutionize the sector by investing in innovative methods for resource extraction and recycling. CoTec is actively seeking opportunities to implement its technological investments and support the industry’s transition to a lower carbon future.

