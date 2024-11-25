News & Insights

CoTec Holdings Enters Convertible Loan Agreement

November 25, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

EastCoal (TSE:CTH) has released an update.

CoTec Holdings Corp. has entered into a convertible loan agreement with Kings Chapel International Limited, amending previous loans to support its investments and working capital. The agreement includes a CAD$1.5 million advance in three installments and allows conversion of loans into common shares under specific conditions. The deal, involving an existing insider, is exempt from certain regulatory requirements due to its market capitalization.

