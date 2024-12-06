CoTec Holdings Engages Peter Epstein for Investor Relations

EastCoal (TSE:CTH) has released an update.

CoTec Holdings Corp., a company focusing on ESG investments in innovative extraction technologies, has engaged Peter Epstein for investor relations services. This move aligns with CoTec’s commitment to transforming the extraction industry as it seeks to deploy its technology investments in new opportunities.

