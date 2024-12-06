CoTec Holdings Engages Peter Epstein for Investor Relations

EastCoal (TSE:CTH) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
CoTec Holdings Corp., a company focusing on ESG investments in innovative extraction technologies, has engaged Peter Epstein for investor relations services. This move aligns with CoTec’s commitment to transforming the extraction industry as it seeks to deploy its technology investments in new opportunities.
For further insights into TSE:CTH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.