Costco's (COST) July Sales Prove Its Market Dominance is Unshaken

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST has once again demonstrated its strength with another successful month of sales. Its solid July sales numbers reflect an effective business strategy. The warehouse operator excels through strategic growth initiatives, smart pricing and strong membership trends, all of which have contributed to its impressive performance. Let’s delve into the details of Costco's recent performance and explore why this retail giant remains a dominant force in the market.

The retailer’s comparable sales for July illustrate its market strength across various regions. For the four weeks ended Aug 4, 2024, comparable sales in the United States grew by 5.3%, while Canada and Other International markets saw increases of 6.3% and 3.7%, respectively. The total company comparable sales rose by 5.2%. This stellar performance follows consecutive increases of 5.3% and 6.4% in June and May, respectively.



When adjusting for the effects of gasoline prices and foreign exchange rates, Costco’s comparable sales paint an even more impressive picture. In the United States, comparable sales, excluding these factors, rose by 6.3% in July, while Canada and Other International markets posted gains of 10.2% and 8.9%, respectively. The company’s total comparable sales, excluding these external factors, increased by 7.2%.



One of the standout aspects of Costco’s July performance was its 20.2% increase in e-commerce comparable sales. This growth was even more pronounced when excluding the impacts of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, with e-commerce sales surging 21.1%. The surge in online sales underscores the company's effective digital strategy and ability to cater to the evolving shopping preferences of consumers.



As a result, Costco's net sales for July increased 7.1%, reaching $19.26 billion, up from $17.99 billion in the same period last year. This follows improvements of 7.4% in June and 8.1% in May, reflecting a strong and consistent sales performance in the past few months.



Another new unfolding at Costco is the introduction of membership scanning devices at warehouse entrances. This change will require members to scan their physical or digital cards before entering using the barcode or QR code. The step ensures improved member shopping experience and weed out non-members.

Costco stands tall among its peers, boasting a wide array of high-quality merchandise. Its distinctive membership-based business model and pricing strength differentiate it from traditional competitors. The emphasis on bulk sales and efficient inventory management allows it to keep prices low, making it a preferred shopping destination for budget-conscious consumers.



We believe a favorable product mix, membership growth, pricing power and strong liquidity should benefit Costco. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have advanced 19.7% in the past six months compared with the Retail – Discount Stores industry’s rise of 8.7%.

The Chefs' Warehouse CHEF is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chefs' current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of around 9.7% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Sprouts Farmers SFM, which is engaged in the retailing of fresh, natural and organic food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. SFM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of around 9.6% and 17.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Walmart WMT, which operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores and grocery stores, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). WMT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current financial-year sales and earnings calls for growth of around 4.2% and 9.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

