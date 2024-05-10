Costco (COST) Posts Decent Comparable Sales Growth in April

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST continues to excel due to its strategic growth initiatives, effective pricing strategies and steady membership trends. These factors have propelled the company's performance, leading to decent sales figures.

Sales Performance Overview

In April, Costco reported an increase in comparable sales, with 5.6% growth during the four-week period ended May 5, 2024. This follows consecutive increases of 7.7% and 5% in March and February, respectively. Comparable sales in the United States, Canada and Other International locations saw improvements of 5.8%, 5.2% and 5.1%, respectively.



Excluding the impacts of changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales for the month under discussion rose 5.5% on improvements of 5.2%, 5.9% and 7% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively.



E-commerce sales also surged, marking a 14.6% increase year over year or 14.8%, excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange.



Costco’s net sales increased 7.1% to $19.8 billion for the retail month of April from $18.48 billion last year. This followed an improvement of 9.4% and 6.9% witnessed in March and February, respectively.



This year’s April performance was impacted by the shift in the timing of Easter, resulting in a slight decrease of just more than 0.5% in both total and comparable sales.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wrapping Up

Through a calculated approach that involves identifying untapped markets and tailoring offerings to meet customer preferences, Costco has managed to deepen its roots. This retail bellwether has been steadily expanding its footprint through new club openings in the domestic and international markets. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.



We believe a favorable product mix, membership growth, pricing power and strong liquidity should benefit Costco. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have advanced 34.7% in the past six months compared with the Retail – Discount Stores industry’s rise of 27.6%.

3 Stocks Looking Red Hot

Here, we have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Sprouts Farmers Market SFM, Target Corporation TGT and Tractor Supply Company TSCO.



Sprouts Farmers, a renowned grocery retailer, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). SFM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of around 8.1% and 8.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Target, a general merchandise retailer in the United States, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). TGT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial-year earnings suggests growth of around 5% from the year-ago reported numbers.



Tractor Supply, which operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Tractor Supply has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tractor Supply’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 3% and 2.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.