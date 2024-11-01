Costamare Inc. Reports Robust Q3 2024 Financials

Costamare (CMRE) has released an update.

Costamare Inc. announced a strong financial performance for Q3 2024, with a net income of $75.5 million and liquidity exceeding $1 billion. The company is actively expanding its fleet with new vessel acquisitions and has secured significant charter agreements, ensuring 100% employment for its containership fleet in 2024. Additionally, Costamare is enhancing its financial position by refinancing its dry bulk fleet and leveraging its growing maritime leasing platform.

For further insights into CMRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.