Costamare Inc. Reports Robust Q3 2024 Financials

November 01, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Costamare (CMRE) has released an update.

Costamare Inc. announced a strong financial performance for Q3 2024, with a net income of $75.5 million and liquidity exceeding $1 billion. The company is actively expanding its fleet with new vessel acquisitions and has secured significant charter agreements, ensuring 100% employment for its containership fleet in 2024. Additionally, Costamare is enhancing its financial position by refinancing its dry bulk fleet and leveraging its growing maritime leasing platform.

