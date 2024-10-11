The Cost To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years in the 13 States in the West

Vast and geographically diverse, the western United States has a lot to offer retirees. Maybe you’re drawn to its beaches, mountains, wide-open spaces, major cities, rugged spirit or countless other features.

But before you settle in the West — or any region — it’s worth a look at how long your retirement savings and other retirement income would last you there.

Check Out: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid Of First

For You: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Retirement Savings Reach $50,000

Let’s start by defining the western United States, with help from the U.S. Census Bureau. The region includes 13 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

There’s also the cost of living vs. the cost of living comfortably, for which there are numerous variables. For the purposes of this study, GOBankingRates calculated the total cost of living for age 65+ in each state. To establish the “comfortably” threshold, we then took each state’s cost-of-living figure and doubled it. That may be lean for some people, but for many it would be more than enough to feel financially secure and pursue those post-work dreams. You can find our full methodology at the end of the story.

Not surprisingly, the cost of living varies widely from western state to western state. Set up shop in Hawaii, and your annual cost of living comfortably will be around $220,000. In New Mexico, you can live comfortably for more like $83,000 a year.

With many of us expecting retirements lasting 30 years or more, we penciled things out that far for each state in the region. We’ve also included costs to live comfortably for 15 and 20 years.

Alaska

Total population: 733,583

Annual cost to live comfortably: $107,540

Total cost to live comfortably, 15 years: $1,613,107

Total cost to live comfortably, 20 years: $2,150,809

Total cost to live comfortably, 30 years: $3,226,214

Arizona

Total population: 7,359,197

Annual cost to live comfortably: $109,353

Total cost to live comfortably, 15 years: $1,640,290

Total cost to live comfortably, 20 years: $2,187,053

Total cost to live comfortably, 30 years: $3,280,580

Be Aware: I’m a Retired Boomer: Here Are 3 Debts You Should Definitely Pay Off Before Retirement

California

Total population: 39,029,342

Annual cost to live comfortably: $173,553

Total cost to live comfortably, 15 years: $2,603,291

Total cost to live comfortably, 20 years: $3,471,054

Total cost to live comfortably, 30 years: $5,206,581

Colorado

Total population: 5,839,926

Annual cost to live comfortably: $121,575

Total cost to live comfortably, 15 years: $1,823,628

Total cost to live comfortably, 20 years: $2,431,504

Total cost to live comfortably, 30 years: $3,647,256

Hawaii

Total population: 1,440,196

Annual cost to live comfortably: $218,621

Total cost to live comfortably, 15 years: $3,279,322

Total cost to live comfortably, 20 years: $4,372,430

Total cost to live comfortably, 30 years: $6,558,644

Idaho

Total population: 1,939,033

Annual cost to live comfortably: $108,750

Total cost to live comfortably, 15 years: $1,631,247

Total cost to live comfortably, 20 years: $2,174,996

Total cost to live comfortably, 30 years: $3,262,494

Montana

Total population: 1,122,867

Annual cost to live comfortably: $108,112

Total cost to live comfortably, 15 years: $1,621,677

Total cost to live comfortably, 20 years: $2,162,236

Total cost to live comfortably, 30 years: $3,243,353

Nevada

Total population: 3,177,772

Annual cost to live comfortably: $109,067

Total cost to live comfortably, 15 years: $1,636,011

Total cost to live comfortably, 20 years: $2,181,347

Total cost to live comfortably, 30 years: $3,272,021

New Mexico

Total population: 2,113,344

Annual cost to live comfortably: $83,282

Total cost to live comfortably, 15 years: $1,249,232

Total cost to live comfortably, 20 years: $1,665,643

Total cost to live comfortably, 30 years: $2,498,465

Oregon

Total population: 4,240,137

Annual cost to live comfortably: $121,811

Total cost to live comfortably, 15 years: $1,827,160

Total cost to live comfortably, 20 years: $2,436,214

Total cost to live comfortably, 30 years: $3,654,321

Utah

Total population: 3,380,800

Annual cost to live comfortably: $118,637

Total cost to live comfortably, 15 years: $1,779,548

Total cost to live comfortably, 20 years: $2,372,730

Total cost to live comfortably, 30 years: $3,559,095

Washington

Total population: 7,785,786

Annual cost to live comfortably: $136,816

Total cost to live comfortably, 15 years: $2,052,240

Total cost to live comfortably, 20 years: $2,736,320

Total cost to live comfortably, 30 years: $4,104,480

Wyoming

Total population: 581,381

Annual cost to live comfortably: $89,118

Total cost to live comfortably, 15 years: $1,336,767

Total cost to live comfortably, 20 years: $1,782,357

Total cost to live comfortably, 30 years: $2,673,535

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the cost of living for each Western U.S. state as sourced from the Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each state, the average expenditure costs for residents aged 65 and over were calculated using the national average expenditure costs (sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey). The average single-family home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index. By assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate (sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Data), the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total monthly and annual cost of living was calculated. These costs were doubled to determine numbers for “living comfortably” and figured for 15-, 20- and 30-year periods. An inflation rate of 2.53% was used (sourced from USInflationCalculator.com). An expected annual rate of return of 10.52% was used (sourced from Vanguard’s How America Saves). All data was collected and is up to date as of September 16th, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years in the 13 States in the West

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.