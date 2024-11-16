News & Insights

Personal Finance

The Cost of Hosting Thanksgiving Dinner in All 50 States

November 16, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Tobi Opeyemi Amure for GOBankingRates ->

As Thanksgiving approaches, many Americans are preparing to host dinner and are eager to understand the costs involved.

This year, there’s a silver lining: turkey prices are expected to be lower due to a 2% increase in production, which is a relief for those planning their meals.

For You: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Trending Now: 9 Best Member’s Mark Items To Buy at Sam’s Club in November

GOBankingRates analyzed and shared the costs of Thanksgiving dinner in each state to help you prepare for your holiday meal. In this analysis, typical items like turkey, stuffing, potatoes and pie are all included. 

Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner by State

The average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner has fluctuated over the years, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

That came to an average of around $61.17 for a meal serving ten people in 2023. The average cost of Thanksgiving dinner for ten people this year is predicted to cost $56.93. 

Let’s see how much these costs can differ across states. 

Explore More: 8 Best New Arrivals at Dollar Tree for Your Money in November

Most Expensive States

Some states have significantly higher costs for Thanksgiving dinner. Here are the top five for 2024:

  • Hawaii: $80.02
  • Alaska: $73.84
  • Maryland: $70.66
  • Nebraska: $70.29
  • California: $70.19

Hawaii remains the most expensive state due to its remote location and high shipping costs for food items, while Alaska faces similar challenges, contributing to its elevated prices.

Mid-Range States

Many states fall into a mid-range category where costs are moderate:

  • Virginia: $70.13
  • New York: $69.92
  • Wisconsin: $69.88
  • Oregon: $69.87
  • South Dakota: $70.14

These states often feature a mix of urban and rural areas that influence food prices, with urban centers typically experiencing higher costs due to increased demand.

Most Affordable States

On the other end of the spectrum, some states offer more affordable options for Thanksgiving dinner:

  • Georgia: $58.20
  • Kansas: $58.21
  • Missouri: $59.11
  • Alabama: $59.13
  • South Carolina: $60.36

These states benefit from lower living costs and abundant agricultural produce, making it easier to find good deals on traditional Thanksgiving items.

Key Ingredient Costs

Understanding the costs of key ingredients is essential for budgeting your Thanksgiving meal.

Turkey Prices

If you prefer a traditional turkey dinner for Thanksgiving, you’re in luck:

  • Americans can expect to pay $31.16 for a 15-pound turkey this year — an average of $2.08 per pound.
  • Across the country, turkey prices in 2024 are down 12% from last year.
  • In Hawaii and Alaska, turkey prices can be significantly higher due to transportation costs.

Side Dishes and Desserts

To create a complete Thanksgiving dinner, we need to consider other traditional items that typically accompany the turkey. Based on previous data from 2023, here are some estimated costs for common Thanksgiving dishes:

  • Stuffing (14 ounces): Approximately $3.77.
  • Frozen pie crusts (2): About $3.50.
  • Whipping cream (half pint): Around $1.73.
  • Frozen peas (1 pound): Estimated at $1.88.
  • Dinner rolls (1 dozen): Approximately $3.84.
  • Pumpkin pie mix (30 ounces): About $4.44.
  • Whole milk (1 gallon): Estimated at $3.74.
  • Sweet potatoes (3 pounds): Approximately $3.97.
  • Vegetable tray (1 pound of carrots and celery): About 90 cents.
  • Fresh cranberries (12 ounces): Estimated at $2.10.

List of All 50 States and Their Costs

Here’s a comprehensive list of all 50 states, along with their respective average costs for hosting a traditional Thanksgiving dinner:

StateAverage Cost 2024 ($)
Alabama59.13
Alaska73.84
Arizona62.02
Arkansas60.85
California70.19
Colorado62.84
Connecticut66.15
Delaware64.50
Florida62.27
Georgia58.20
Hawaii80.02
Idaho59.54
Illinois62.84
Indiana62.02
Iowa61.19
Kansas58.21
Kentucky59.54
Louisiana59.95
Maine64.50
Maryland70.66
Massachusetts67.80
Michigan62.84
Minnesota62.02
Mississippi61.25
Missouri59.11
Montana61.50
Nebraska70.29
Nevada62.84
New Hampshire65.32
New Jersey66.15
New Mexico62.02
New York69.92
North Carolina59.95
North Dakota61.19
Ohio61.19
Oklahoma60.36
Oregon69.87
Pennsylvania66.15
Rhode Island67.80
South Carolina60.36
South Dakota61.27
Tennessee62.84
Texas62.02
Utah65.32
Vermont70.13
Virginia67.80
Washington64.50
West Virginia69.88
Wisconsin57.05
Wyoming60.00

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost of Hosting Thanksgiving Dinner in All 50 States

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.