The Cost of Hosting Thanksgiving Dinner in All 50 States

As Thanksgiving approaches, many Americans are preparing to host dinner and are eager to understand the costs involved.
This year, there’s a silver lining: turkey prices are expected to be lower due to a 2% increase in production, which is a relief for those planning their meals.
GOBankingRates analyzed and shared the costs of Thanksgiving dinner in each state to help you prepare for your holiday meal. In this analysis, typical items like turkey, stuffing, potatoes and pie are all included.
Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner by State
The average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner has fluctuated over the years, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
That came to an average of around $61.17 for a meal serving ten people in 2023. The average cost of Thanksgiving dinner for ten people this year is predicted to cost $56.93.
Let’s see how much these costs can differ across states.
Most Expensive States
Some states have significantly higher costs for Thanksgiving dinner. Here are the top five for 2024:
- Hawaii: $80.02
- Alaska: $73.84
- Maryland: $70.66
- Nebraska: $70.29
- California: $70.19
Hawaii remains the most expensive state due to its remote location and high shipping costs for food items, while Alaska faces similar challenges, contributing to its elevated prices.
Mid-Range States
Many states fall into a mid-range category where costs are moderate:
- Virginia: $70.13
- New York: $69.92
- Wisconsin: $69.88
- Oregon: $69.87
- South Dakota: $70.14
These states often feature a mix of urban and rural areas that influence food prices, with urban centers typically experiencing higher costs due to increased demand.
Most Affordable States
On the other end of the spectrum, some states offer more affordable options for Thanksgiving dinner:
- Georgia: $58.20
- Kansas: $58.21
- Missouri: $59.11
- Alabama: $59.13
- South Carolina: $60.36
These states benefit from lower living costs and abundant agricultural produce, making it easier to find good deals on traditional Thanksgiving items.
Key Ingredient Costs
Understanding the costs of key ingredients is essential for budgeting your Thanksgiving meal.
Turkey Prices
If you prefer a traditional turkey dinner for Thanksgiving, you’re in luck:
- Americans can expect to pay $31.16 for a 15-pound turkey this year — an average of $2.08 per pound.
- Across the country, turkey prices in 2024 are down 12% from last year.
- In Hawaii and Alaska, turkey prices can be significantly higher due to transportation costs.
Side Dishes and Desserts
To create a complete Thanksgiving dinner, we need to consider other traditional items that typically accompany the turkey. Based on previous data from 2023, here are some estimated costs for common Thanksgiving dishes:
- Stuffing (14 ounces): Approximately $3.77.
- Frozen pie crusts (2): About $3.50.
- Whipping cream (half pint): Around $1.73.
- Frozen peas (1 pound): Estimated at $1.88.
- Dinner rolls (1 dozen): Approximately $3.84.
- Pumpkin pie mix (30 ounces): About $4.44.
- Whole milk (1 gallon): Estimated at $3.74.
- Sweet potatoes (3 pounds): Approximately $3.97.
- Vegetable tray (1 pound of carrots and celery): About 90 cents.
- Fresh cranberries (12 ounces): Estimated at $2.10.
List of All 50 States and Their Costs
Here’s a comprehensive list of all 50 states, along with their respective average costs for hosting a traditional Thanksgiving dinner:
|State
|Average Cost 2024 ($)
|Alabama
|59.13
|Alaska
|73.84
|Arizona
|62.02
|Arkansas
|60.85
|California
|70.19
|Colorado
|62.84
|Connecticut
|66.15
|Delaware
|64.50
|Florida
|62.27
|Georgia
|58.20
|Hawaii
|80.02
|Idaho
|59.54
|Illinois
|62.84
|Indiana
|62.02
|Iowa
|61.19
|Kansas
|58.21
|Kentucky
|59.54
|Louisiana
|59.95
|Maine
|64.50
|Maryland
|70.66
|Massachusetts
|67.80
|Michigan
|62.84
|Minnesota
|62.02
|Mississippi
|61.25
|Missouri
|59.11
|Montana
|61.50
|Nebraska
|70.29
|Nevada
|62.84
|New Hampshire
|65.32
|New Jersey
|66.15
|New Mexico
|62.02
|New York
|69.92
|North Carolina
|59.95
|North Dakota
|61.19
|Ohio
|61.19
|Oklahoma
|60.36
|Oregon
|69.87
|Pennsylvania
|66.15
|Rhode Island
|67.80
|South Carolina
|60.36
|South Dakota
|61.27
|Tennessee
|62.84
|Texas
|62.02
|Utah
|65.32
|Vermont
|70.13
|Virginia
|67.80
|Washington
|64.50
|West Virginia
|69.88
|Wisconsin
|57.05
|Wyoming
|60.00
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost of Hosting Thanksgiving Dinner in All 50 States
