The Cost of Hosting Thanksgiving Dinner in All 50 States

As Thanksgiving approaches, many Americans are preparing to host dinner and are eager to understand the costs involved.

This year, there’s a silver lining: turkey prices are expected to be lower due to a 2% increase in production, which is a relief for those planning their meals.

GOBankingRates analyzed and shared the costs of Thanksgiving dinner in each state to help you prepare for your holiday meal. In this analysis, typical items like turkey, stuffing, potatoes and pie are all included.

Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner by State

The average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner has fluctuated over the years, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

That came to an average of around $61.17 for a meal serving ten people in 2023. The average cost of Thanksgiving dinner for ten people this year is predicted to cost $56.93.

Let’s see how much these costs can differ across states.

Most Expensive States

Some states have significantly higher costs for Thanksgiving dinner. Here are the top five for 2024:

Hawaii: $80.02

Alaska: $73.84

Maryland: $70.66

Nebraska: $70.29

California: $70.19

Hawaii remains the most expensive state due to its remote location and high shipping costs for food items, while Alaska faces similar challenges, contributing to its elevated prices.

Mid-Range States

Many states fall into a mid-range category where costs are moderate:

Virginia: $70.13

New York: $69.92

Wisconsin: $69.88

Oregon: $69.87

South Dakota: $70.14

These states often feature a mix of urban and rural areas that influence food prices, with urban centers typically experiencing higher costs due to increased demand.

Most Affordable States

On the other end of the spectrum, some states offer more affordable options for Thanksgiving dinner:

Georgia: $58.20

Kansas: $58.21

Missouri: $59.11

Alabama: $59.13

South Carolina: $60.36

These states benefit from lower living costs and abundant agricultural produce, making it easier to find good deals on traditional Thanksgiving items.

Key Ingredient Costs

Understanding the costs of key ingredients is essential for budgeting your Thanksgiving meal.

Turkey Prices

If you prefer a traditional turkey dinner for Thanksgiving, you’re in luck:

Americans can expect to pay $31.16 for a 15-pound turkey this year — an average of $2.08 per pound.

Across the country, turkey prices in 2024 are down 12% from last year.

In Hawaii and Alaska, turkey prices can be significantly higher due to transportation costs.

Side Dishes and Desserts

To create a complete Thanksgiving dinner, we need to consider other traditional items that typically accompany the turkey. Based on previous data from 2023, here are some estimated costs for common Thanksgiving dishes:

Stuffing (14 ounces): Approximately $3.77.

Frozen pie crusts (2): About $3.50.

Whipping cream (half pint): Around $1.73.

Frozen peas (1 pound): Estimated at $1.88.

Dinner rolls (1 dozen): Approximately $3.84.

Pumpkin pie mix (30 ounces): About $4.44.

Whole milk (1 gallon): Estimated at $3.74.

Sweet potatoes (3 pounds): Approximately $3.97.

Vegetable tray (1 pound of carrots and celery): About 90 cents.

Fresh cranberries (12 ounces): Estimated at $2.10.

List of All 50 States and Their Costs

Here’s a comprehensive list of all 50 states, along with their respective average costs for hosting a traditional Thanksgiving dinner:

State Average Cost 2024 ($) Alabama 59.13 Alaska 73.84 Arizona 62.02 Arkansas 60.85 California 70.19 Colorado 62.84 Connecticut 66.15 Delaware 64.50 Florida 62.27 Georgia 58.20 Hawaii 80.02 Idaho 59.54 Illinois 62.84 Indiana 62.02 Iowa 61.19 Kansas 58.21 Kentucky 59.54 Louisiana 59.95 Maine 64.50 Maryland 70.66 Massachusetts 67.80 Michigan 62.84 Minnesota 62.02 Mississippi 61.25 Missouri 59.11 Montana 61.50 Nebraska 70.29 Nevada 62.84 New Hampshire 65.32 New Jersey 66.15 New Mexico 62.02 New York 69.92 North Carolina 59.95 North Dakota 61.19 Ohio 61.19 Oklahoma 60.36 Oregon 69.87 Pennsylvania 66.15 Rhode Island 67.80 South Carolina 60.36 South Dakota 61.27 Tennessee 62.84 Texas 62.02 Utah 65.32 Vermont 70.13 Virginia 67.80 Washington 64.50 West Virginia 69.88 Wisconsin 57.05 Wyoming 60.00

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost of Hosting Thanksgiving Dinner in All 50 States

