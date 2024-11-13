News & Insights

COSOL Limited Sees Strong Growth with New Contracts

November 13, 2024 — 09:00 pm EST

Cosol Limited (AU:COS) has released an update.

COSOL Limited has reported strong revenue and profit growth for the first half of FY25, fueled by major contract wins and strategic acquisitions. The company is on track to achieve revenue growth between 17% and 20%, with first-half underlying EBITDA growth expected between 17% and 25%. These developments solidify COSOL’s position in the asset management sector, paving the way for continued growth throughout FY25.

