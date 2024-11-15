COSOL Limited Announces Director Changes and Growth Highlights

Cosol Limited (AU:COS) has released an update.

COSOL Limited has announced the release of Final Director’s Interest Notices for directors Ben Buckley and Grant Pestell, marking their departure from the board. Since its listing in 2020, COSOL has demonstrated consistent profitable growth and strategic acquisitions, solidifying its position in the asset management technology sector. Investors and market enthusiasts may find COSOL’s focus on optimizing operations in asset-intensive industries and its commitment to sustainability and efficiency noteworthy.

