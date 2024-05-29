Cosmos Machinery Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Limited (HK:0118) has released an update.

Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 29, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval on key issues including the adoption of financial statements and executive remunerations. The AGM saw full attendance from the Directors, with Tricor Secretaries Limited overseeing the polling process. Notably, the mandates to issue and deal with additional shares and to buy back shares were approved, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility.

