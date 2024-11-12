Cosmos Health anticipates ‘substantial value creation’ by 2027

The company said, “We are pleased to see the pieces of our multi-year strategy coming together, which has made us confident in communicating our 2024-2027 guidance. By 2027, we anticipate substantial value creation by achieving the following: Revenue to increase by 163%, from $59.35M in 2024 to $155.8M in 2027. Gross profit to grow by 653%, from $6.25M in 2024 to $47.06M in 2027. Gross profit margin to expand by 1,970 basis points, from 10.50% in 2024 to 30.20% in 2027. Net income to increase by 402%, reaching $20.44M in 2027, compared to a loss of $6.76M in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA to grow to $29.4M in 2027, from a loss of $1.21M in 2024.”

