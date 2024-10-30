News & Insights

Stocks

Cosmos Exploration Uncovers Promising Uranium Finds in Canada

October 30, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cosmos Exploration Limited (AU:C1X) has released an update.

Cosmos Exploration Limited has reported promising results from its maiden rock chip sampling at the Fenix and Nut Lake South projects in Nunavut, Canada, revealing significant uranium mineralization. The findings, which include high concentrations of uranium, copper, and silver, suggest potential for substantial basement-hosted deposits. The company has also secured community support in Baker Lake, enabling continued exploration efforts.

For further insights into AU:C1X stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.