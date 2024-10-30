Cosmos Exploration Uncovers Promising Uranium Finds in Canada

Cosmos Exploration Limited (AU:C1X) has released an update.

Cosmos Exploration Limited has reported promising results from its maiden rock chip sampling at the Fenix and Nut Lake South projects in Nunavut, Canada, revealing significant uranium mineralization. The findings, which include high concentrations of uranium, copper, and silver, suggest potential for substantial basement-hosted deposits. The company has also secured community support in Baker Lake, enabling continued exploration efforts.

