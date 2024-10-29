News & Insights

Cosmo Metals Unveils Drilling Success and Board Changes

October 29, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Cosmo Metals Limited (AU:CMO) has released an update.

Cosmo Metals Limited has successfully completed its Phase 1 drilling program at the Kanowna Gold Project, revealing extensive gold mineralization zones. The company is also exploring strategic options for its Yamarna Region Projects and has initiated a board renewal process with the appointment of two new Non-Executive Directors. Additionally, Cosmo has raised $500,000 through a convertible note to support its future endeavors.

