Cosmo Metals Unveils Drilling Success and Board Changes

Cosmo Metals Limited has successfully completed its Phase 1 drilling program at the Kanowna Gold Project, revealing extensive gold mineralization zones. The company is also exploring strategic options for its Yamarna Region Projects and has initiated a board renewal process with the appointment of two new Non-Executive Directors. Additionally, Cosmo has raised $500,000 through a convertible note to support its future endeavors.

