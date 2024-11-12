Cosmo Metals Director’s Securities Update

Cosmo Metals Limited (AU:CMO) has released an update.

Cosmo Metals Limited announced a significant change in the securities interest of its director, Andrew George Paterson. The company disclosed that 1,000,000 unlisted options were canceled as they were not exercised before their expiration on November 12, 2024. This update may catch the attention of investors tracking the company’s stock performance.

