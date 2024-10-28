COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Plans Key Meeting and Share Repurchase

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co (HK:1919) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on November 13, 2024, to discuss critical resolutions, including the election of a new executive director and approval of significant transactions related to shipbuilding and financial assistance. The company also plans to implement an A Shares Repurchase Plan, which could impact its share capital and financial strategies. These developments could attract the attention of investors and stakeholders in the financial markets.

